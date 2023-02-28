We’re Obsessed With This Fine Jewelry Brand’s Symbol Pendants — & They’re 15% Off

Super Sale Alert: Get 15% off sitewide at Jane Win with our promo code REFINERY15, now through March 5.
We are always on the lookout for unique jewelry that says something special. While there's nothing wrong with just liking a brand's aesthetics, if there's a deeper meaning behind the pieces, we're going to stop and take a second look. Take, for example, gorgeous 14K gold pieces that are designed to commemorate big moments in your life and even to act as daily reminders for inner strength and mental health. Best known for its antique-inspired coin pendants, Jane Win's products hold real emotional weight; according to the brand's mission statement they're designed to be a "talisman for milestone moments and a reminder to focus on all you hope to achieve in life." For a limited time, shop all of Jane Win's super high-quality jewelry for 15% off. Using the exclusive promo code REFINERY15, R29 readers get to take advantage of this super deal. If you simply don't know which piece to get at a discount, keep scrolling to see our top picks that are totally worth the deal.
This sterling silver coin is dipped in 14k gold and symbolizes wisdom, healing, and strength. A protection token, Gardez Bien — or Guard Well in French — is inscribed just above the snake.
With this pendant/chain combo, you can choose any own Zodiac sign, either as a gift or for yourself. Because we're currently celebrating Pisces season, if you're looking for a birthday gift for the dreamy and emotional sign, they would really appreciate this one.
For moon lovers out there (and who isn't honestly), these small and delicate earrings feature a 14k gold crescent moon and a freshwater pearl. They're the perfect everyday earring with just a touch of eye-catching detail.
Who doesn't love a personalized touch to your jewelry? Whether it's your significant other's, your best friend's, or your own initials, personalize this necklace with any letter of the alphabet — all of which are adorned with a heart and arrow.
Need protection? This dainty wrap ring features a snake (set in 14k gold) and a small pink tourmaline crystal. Slightly adjustable, this ring is perfect for anyone looking for jewelry that has a bit of edge.
Don't fret — if you're a cool-toned gal who dislikes gold, most of the jewelry comes with a silver option. This butterfly silver necklace is a perfect reminder that represents freedom, confidence, and independence.
