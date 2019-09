How do you take a photo of something invisible? What does it look like when 3.5 billion people are asked to just stop — to not show up, to not step up, to strike from — doing the things they’ve always had to do. In some places , it looks like a lot of empty chairs , as women stayed home from their jobs. In more places than that though, it looks like business as usual, as most women around the world do not have the privilege, ability, or support to take a day off. “You think I could not work?” a female cashier at Starbucks told me this morning. “I need the money.”