31 Women-Owned Brands That Merit Your Business

This year, the organizers of the Women's March planned A Day Without A Woman , when folks who identify as female are encouraged to take March 8 off (from paid or unpaid labor) and join events happening across the globe, wear red in solidarity, and refrain from shopping — save for small female- or minority-owned businesses. The way we spend our money can have a bigger impact than we might realize: The retail industry is plagued with ethical problems , and is oftentimes responsible for sustaining systems of oppression. As important as it is to educate oneself about where we're spending our dollars, it's just as crucial to use our capital to back our beliefs. After all, what does a "feminist"-branded T-shirt stand for if not a cent of the price tag goes towards supporting women or other underrepresented communities?