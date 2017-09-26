Skip navigation!
Ramen
Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's Now Carries This Dorm Room Staple
by
Olivia Harrison
More from Ramen
New York
The Absolute Best Spots To Slurp Ramen In NYC
Zoe Bain
Sep 26, 2017
Food & Drinks
Dominque Ansel Just Blew Our Minds With Dessert Ramen
Elizabeth Buxton
Dec 5, 2016
Living
There's A Powder That Turns Your Bathtub Into A Bowl Of Ramen
Kathryn Lindsay
Nov 10, 2016
Food & Drinks
Chrissy Teigen Loves Top Ramen Just As Much As You Do
Mom's Tom Yum soup has been completed for book two! We added top ramen instant noodles to her homemade broth to make it like my favorite "mama" noodles
by
Rebecca Farley
Food & Drinks
Ice Cream Ramen Is Your Newest Must-Have Dessert
We here are big fans of ice cream innovation. Naturally, we all remember the ice cream that gets you drunk. Now, we bring you ice cream ramen noodles.
by
Michael Hafford
Food & Drinks
Eating Ramen Just Got Very Futuristic
A man goes out to dinner and realizes he'd like a companion. So, he uses the QR code the restaurant provided him to summon a virtual reality date, who
by
Suzannah Weiss
Food & Drinks
This Is How Kylie Jenner Prepares Her Instant Ramen
Last night, Kylie Jenner shared with the world how she prepares her ramen noodles. Of course, we were eager to learn her secrets, even though we're not
by
Olivia Harrison
Food & Drinks
This Chain Restaurant Is Now Serving Ramen Burgers
When the ramen burger burst on the scene in 2013, it became the new mash-up food that had everyone drooling. But, like Cronuts and pizza rats, the ramen
by
Marshall Bright
Tech
Watch A Mesmerizing Video Of Robot Chefs Making Ramen
In the future, "fast food" is going to have an entirely new meaning. At least, that's what we glean from what's happening China. There, in Shanghai's
by
Christina Bonnington
Books & Art
Shia LaBeouf Opens Up About Arrests and "Screwups" In New Book
Over the years, Shia LaBeouf's name has become synonymous with Hollywood bad boy, thanks to a series of high-profile arrests. In a new book, LaBeouf opens
by
Ally Hickson
Food & Drinks
The Weirdest (& Most Delicious) Ramen Hacks You've Ever Seen
This story was originally published on August 14, 2015. I definitely got swept up in the ramen trend. I try as many ramen restaurants as I possibly can,
by
Zoe Bain
Food & Drinks
No-Fair Alert: Ramen Flavors We're Missing Out On
Did you know that Japanese manufacturers introduce 600 different instant ramen flavors EVERY YEAR? I know, I know — that doesn't seem possible. But it
by
Elettra Wiedemann
Food & Drinks
The Ramen Trend Just Went Too Far
I am really ashamed to admit this as a food editor, but here goes: I tried my first bowl of ramen only very recently. Like, last year. I know —
by
Elettra Wiedemann
Food & Drinks
9 Ways To Take Your Ramen To The Next Level
If thinking about ramen still summons images of styrofoam cups and seasoning packets with enough salt to make you dry up like a prune, then you
by
Greatist
Creative
3 EASY Ramen Recipes That Are Next-Level Yummy
Ramen is more than just the crown jewel of Japanese cuisine — it's practically an art form. Eating the signature dish is a sensory experience in itself:
by
Venus Wong
Food & Drinks
We're Calling It — The Biggest Food Trends In 2015
It's been a great year for epicureans — especially the avocado fans and coffee lovers among us. But, if our tastebuds have a say in it, this coming year
by
Venus Wong
Food & Drinks
We Just Saved You $14 With This DIY Ramen Recipe
Instant noodles seem to have followed us at every life stage. As kids, the noodles were the perfect after-school snack. In college, they sustained us
by
Venus Wong
Food & Drinks
Fresh Out Of Dinner Ideas? This Ramen Dish Is For You
Food52 helps people become better, smarter, happier cooks. Food52 was named 2012 Publication of the Year by the James Beard Foundation and won Best
by
Food52
Food & Drinks
A Feel-Good, 3-Step Soup Recipe To Cure The Winter Blues
America's Test Kitchen — a real, 2,500-square-foot test kitchen just outside of Boston — is home to more than three dozen full-time cooks and
by
America's Te...
Food & Drinks
The Surprising Ingredient In This Resto's Ramen? Bacon!
Sure, we go nuts for vintage eBay scores and the latest runway trends, but there's nothing that stops R29ers dead in their tracks faster than some good
by
HonestlyYUM
Food & Drinks
The Ramen Burger Recipe Is Here, Cancel Dinner Plans
These days, it takes about 30 minutes for a food to turn into a food craze. From there, it's only a matter of hours before the recipe hack comes along,
by
Kelsey Miller
Food & Drinks
Spoons Up! The 10 Best Ramen Bowls In The Bay
Each day, we hope and pray the weatherman will let us catch a break with some sun-shiny rays — but the odds aren’t exactly in our favor. Instead,
by
Jessica Velez
New York
Ramen Burger Has Arrived, And So Has The Mania
We can smell a food frenzy from a mile away. First, it starts with some oddball hybrid creation. Next comes the first wave of curious customers. Then
by
Kelsey Miller
Food & Drinks
Found: The 5 Best Ramen Joints In London
Maybe it’s the fact spring doesn’t seem to have sprung, but here in freezing London, ramen is having a moment. Foodies have swapped the chunkier Udon
by
Natalie Hughes
Washington DC
7 Beyond-Delish Noodle Bars To Cure Your Cold-Weather Woes
UPDATE: It's getting downright blustery outside, so use our tasty roundup of the DMV's best noodle soups to warm up this weekend. This story was
by
Holly E. Thomas
