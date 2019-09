When the ramen burger burst on the scene in 2013, it became the new mash-up food that had everyone drooling. But, like Cronuts and pizza rats , the ramen burger was only available in NYC. For the rest of the country (or those New Yorkers not willing to wait in the crazy lines), a DIY version had to suffice.Since then, the ramen burger has become slightly more available. You could find them at a few locations in NYC, as well as L.A. But the rest of the country has remained as ramen burger-less as it ever was.That is, until now. Red Robin has announced its own version of the ramen burger , aptly named the Red RamenBurger (cue groans, or, if you like dad jokes, applause). The burger will be available for a limited time at all 500 Red Robin locations starting April 4.If you’re on a packaged-ramen budget, you can wait until April 19 to try the sandwich, when participating locations will be selling the burger for just 22 cents — the average price of a pack of the noodles. ( CNBC