When the ramen burger burst on the scene in 2013, it became the new mash-up food that had everyone drooling. But, like Cronuts and pizza rats, the ramen burger was only available in NYC. For the rest of the country (or those New Yorkers not willing to wait in the crazy lines), a DIY version had to suffice.
Since then, the ramen burger has become slightly more available. You could find them at a few locations in NYC, as well as L.A. But the rest of the country has remained as ramen burger-less as it ever was.
That is, until now. Red Robin has announced its own version of the ramen burger, aptly named the Red RamenBurger (cue groans, or, if you like dad jokes, applause). The burger will be available for a limited time at all 500 Red Robin locations starting April 4.
If you’re on a packaged-ramen budget, you can wait until April 19 to try the sandwich, when participating locations will be selling the burger for just 22 cents — the average price of a pack of the noodles. (CNBC)
