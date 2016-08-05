Last night, Kylie Jenner shared with the world how she prepares her ramen noodles. Of course, we were eager to learn her secrets, even though we're not always 100% sold on her recipes. According to her snap, when Kylie makes the quick meal at home, she likes to add butter, garlic powder, and an egg. Sounds pretty good to us.
But Kylie wasn't just showing off her own noodle moves; she wanted others to share how they take their ramen. That's why she drew attention to the snap by posting it on Twitter. After that, the conversation really got rolling.
Being reality TV royalty and a total social media queen, Kylie of course received tons of answers. Scrolling through her thousands of replies, you'll find suggestions like the addition of hot sauce, soy sauce, lemon, and protein like shrimp and sausage. Those all sound worth trying, but one response really got Kylie excited. CHEESE! We bet this Twitter user feels pretty good about influencing one of the ultimate celebrity influencers.
