Dominque Ansel Just Blew Our Minds With Dessert Ramen

Dominique Ansel has blown our minds with dessert, yet again. He invented the famed Cronut (OG doughnut-croissant hybrid) and most recently the blooming marshmallow (an impressive feat of hot cocoa innovation). But now, something new has arrived, fresh out of the proverbial oven. Much like his other creations, it was something that we never saw coming: dessert ramen.
Officially dubbed "Bakeout Noodles," this sweet creation is brought to us through a collaboration between DA Kitchen and Baileys. Made from kataifi noodles and Irish whiskey- and cream-soaked bread pudding, the ramen is packaged in an individually sized takeout container. We've decided that best part of this dessert has to be the tiny imitation toppings: A passionfruit "egg," coconut marshmallow "fishcake," waffle "nori," and last but not least a cherry jam "hot sauce" packet.
Advertisement
If you happen to live in NYC, you can register (until December 7) for the chance to receive your very own bakeout box delivered to you free of charge on December 8 through the 11. The only catch? You have to be above the legal drinking age for participation — so perhaps this "ramen" is actually closer to drunken noodles.
If you live outside of the Big Apple, no worries — Dominique Ansel will share his recipe so that everyone has the opportunity to get lit off dessert ramen.
Advertisement