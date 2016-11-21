When we think back on the summer of 2016, moving past one too many frosted glasses of frosé and sweaty subway rides in open-toed sandals, we think of fresh avocado roses. They were all the rage with foodies across the sphere, but sadly, we've packed away our off-the-shoulder-shirts and kissed our smooth and ripe avocados adieu. Because it's fucking freezing outside and avocados are out of season.
Enter (right on cue) snuggly turtlenecks and a brand blooming new food trend: marshmallow flowers. Because what is hot cocoa without a sweet blossoming bud?
According to Metro, this lovely creation was invented by sweets genius Dominique Ansel. The assemblage reads like a a true winter's tale: The marshmallow flower is bound in bud form by a tiny white chocolate clasp. Once the velvety hot cocoa has been brewed, the edible bloom is then dropped in and the clasp allowed to softly melt away, as the full blossom effect takes place.
Advertisement
If you happen to live in or around NYC, Tokyo, or London, you'll be able to grab your very own cup for a front seat to the floral show at a Dominique Ansel Bakery location. Our review? It's a highly successful distraction from the impending chilly doom of Winter 2017.
Advertisement