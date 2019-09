5 Beauty Brands Founded By The People Who've Tried Everything

Conveniently, those same qualities also make beauty editors uniquely equipped to launch brands of their own. When you think about it, who better to dream up beauty products than those who have seen everything on the market, who've tested the best and the worst and the extremely mediocre, sifted through years of data and studies, met with the founders of the biggest brands in the business, and talked to countless dermatologists and makeup artists and hairstylists and estheticians all in the name of speaking their beauty truth to the masses?