Augustinus Bader Just Launched A Lash & Brow Serum

In terms of my own lash and brow goals, I have to say that I did get a head start thanks to my genetics: My brows are naturally bold and bushy, but there are a few sparse areas from overplucking in my teen years that I typically fix with some strategically-applied pencil. My lashes (long and naturally jet-black) are also naturally thriving, so I want to keep them that way; Augustinus Bader's serum is perfect for accomplishing both my brow and lash goals. At $150, The Eyebrow and Lash Serum clocks in at the higher end of comparable products. But if you want something that is as close as it gets to prescription-grade lash enhancers like Latisse, I'd say this is it. (BTW, Latisse is not recommended for brow and lower lash-line use, and can potentially darken your eye color if improperly used.) During a recent press call, a celebrity aesthetician (and cancer survivor) remarked on his own personal journey with the product — and honestly, the results were incredible. The brand graciously sent me a tube to test out, and after a week of consistent use, I'm hopeful that it'll keep my brows and lashes lustrous for years to come.