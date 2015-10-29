While we love knowing the intimate details of Kylie Jenner’s beauty routine, sometimes it makes more sense to go directly to those responsible for the smooth, poreless skin of Hollywood’s elite: aestheticians. These beauty professionals work with stars to customize at-home skin-care programs and treat them to deep-cleansing facials, exfoliation, and extractions. There are few other vocations in which your own face is the best advertisement for your work, and these women boast complexions as clear and glowy as their top clients.
Armed with the knowledge of which products work for which skin types — and access to their own product lines and treatments — they also have the ability to “prescribe” themselves some pretty sick regimens, including ones they tailor-made. That's why we talked to some of the best skin savants in the business about what they’re using on their own faces in the morning, at night, and when they travel. From double-cleanses (sometimes from the waist up!) to weather-specific moisturizing tips, you’re going to want to snag these skin-care routines for yourself.
Armed with the knowledge of which products work for which skin types — and access to their own product lines and treatments — they also have the ability to “prescribe” themselves some pretty sick regimens, including ones they tailor-made. That's why we talked to some of the best skin savants in the business about what they’re using on their own faces in the morning, at night, and when they travel. From double-cleanses (sometimes from the waist up!) to weather-specific moisturizing tips, you’re going to want to snag these skin-care routines for yourself.