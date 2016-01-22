Bright Blushes For The Win

Bright blush is the simplest way to transition your makeup look to a spring-and-summer-appropriate version of sultry in a flash. But, because it’s easy to be too heavy-handed with it — or worse, look like a time-traveling Dynasty extra as a result of sweeping it all the way up to the ears — we scored the scoop from some of our favorite makeup artists on how to make it breezy-beautiful.
Follow these ravishing rouge tips, and no one will think you just emerged from a microscopic clown car.
Follow these ravishing rouge tips, and no one will think you just emerged from a microscopic clown car.