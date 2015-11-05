Story from Celebrity Beauty

6 Times The Kardashians Looked Just Like Their Mom

Amber Katz
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
From their dusky (most of the time, anyway), glossy manes to their lush lashes and their full pouts, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters definitely have a certain aesthetic. Yet somehow, we forget just how similar they really look to their famous mom. In honor of Kris Jenner's 60th birthday, we identified six times she and her clan were positively twinning. Some of them are so convincing, it might even take you a minute to spot the difference.

More from Celebs & Influencers