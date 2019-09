Stop Everything & Check Out Selena Gomez With A Pixie Cut

Okay, so Selena Gomez didn't actually chop her hair into a pixie (April Fools'!). But, we thought it'd be fun to imagine a world in which she — and our other favorite long-haired celebs — took the plunge. Check out the transformations ahead, and let us know your favorites in the comments below.This story was originally published on August 26, 2015.Hollywood has the tendency to — how do we put this? — completely freak out when a celebrity cuts her hair into a pixie. Gossip columnists love to use words like “brave” and “risked” when talking about the first time an actress steps out with a shorter 'do. (After confirming whether or not it’s for a role, of course.) But taking a pair of shears to long hair isn’t scary — it’s liberating . So, we went ahead and imagined a world where even the women most known for their long hair — Gisele, Jennifer, Sofia — went ahead and made the chop. The results are strong, sexy, and feminine. And guess what? Everyone survived.