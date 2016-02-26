

Stylists also have their own preferred system for fitting the right undergarment with the shortlisted dress or dresses. Swennen will start with Spanx and construct from there. Amy Schumer’s stylist (and Zoolander 2 costume designer), Leesa Evans, works from the ground up. “I always start with seeing how the dress looks without any undergarments, because we want to know that [the look is] almost there and feels comfortable without having to do anything too extreme to make it wearable,” she explains.



In certain situations, though, stylists have to tap into their creativity and resourcefulness — not to mention sewing skills — to find the perfect combination of shapewear and undies for a dress. “Sometimes, if we don’t have exactly the right thing, we end up building it. It’s like a Frankenstein situation,” says Swennen, who recalled sewing a pair of Spanx shorts to a low-back bra to refine and correspond with a backless dress. Or “we might end up just being a little bit MacGyver-y and safety-pin it last-minute,” she adds. Len recalled a similar situation, which required sewing a high-waisted Spanx short to a strapless bra — while the client was already encased in the pieces. “In order to take [the undergarments] off, you have to cut it off,” Lee admitted. “She can’t go pee.”