But, as you prepare your limbs to come out of hibernation for the first time in what feels like 24,000 days, fear not: Finding the right bronzing formula is easy, so long as you adjust it to your timeline. Got a hot date tonight? Try an instant tanner. Have two weeks before your trip to Portugal? Get a gradual color that goes the distance. Ahead, we asked self-tanning pros to break down the best formulas to whip out before a big event — so you can start thinking about more important things, like which rosé to order once you're there.