I Wore THESE 3 Cult Sephora Products In A Blizzard — & This Is What I Looked Like

Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty world. Follow along on her wild beauty adventures here.
Two weeks ago, when most of my coworkers were cozying up at home having a snow day, I made the trek into Manhattan — all in an attempt to test long-wear makeup in the most dire of winter conditions: a blizzard.
For those of you who were lucky enough to miss the blast of snow and wind (a.k.a the "bomb cyclone") that hit the East Coast earlier this month, allow me to fill you in. The New York Times described said storm as, "An act in a prolonged run of misery that had already enveloped millions of people in the wintry torment of Arctic air and snow-blown streets." Spoiler: They weren't joking. Although we in New York City experienced a milder case of the storm than some other areas on the East Coast, it was still pretty damn cold and windy.
Advertisement
To make the best of the situation, we turned to makeup. After all, I've tested makeup in 90 degree weather and 80% humidity, why not try it in sub-zero temps, too? In the video above, I put these cult products to the test through hours of wintery activity. Will they last or turn into a cakey, dry, smeared mess as soon as the wind and snow picks up? You'll have to press play to find out.
Advertisement