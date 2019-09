I Wore THESE 3 Cult Sephora Products In A Blizzard — & This Is What I Looked Like

For those of you who were lucky enough to miss the blast of snow and wind (a.k.a the "bomb cyclone") that hit the East Coast earlier this month, allow me to fill you in. The New York Times described said storm as, "An act in a prolonged run of misery that had already enveloped millions of people in the wintry torment of Arctic air and snow-blown streets." Spoiler: They weren't joking. Although we in New York City experienced a milder case of the storm than some other areas on the East Coast, it was still pretty damn cold and windy.