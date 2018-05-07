This Limited Edition Bronzer Is Sold Out — Here's What To Buy Instead

You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for waitlists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it has to be good.
On February 2, Punxsatawney Phil — who is perhaps the most famous groundhog in the world — saw his shadow, signaling that winter would not be ending early this year. Whether you subscribe to the Groundhogs Day superstition that an animal can predict the weather better than a meteorologist or not, one thing is certain: summer is finally upon us.
If you've spent most of 2018 indoors, you might be excited to dig into the host of bronzing products hitting stores right now. But if you're looking to grab Marc Jacob's brand new bronzer, you're out of luck, because it is out of stock both on Sephora and the brand's website. The bronzer, which comes in a sleek, limited-edition white package, is part of the brand's latest summer collection which, according to Allure, promptly sold out just days after its launch last month.
For those of you itching to get your hands on a pan, you can sign up for updates on Sephora's website — but in the meantime, check out five of our favorite bronzers in the slides ahead.