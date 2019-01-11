Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star & up only club, with entry granted by our devoted-to-the-goods shop editors.
When Lisa Lindhal invented the sports bra in 1977, she was mostly just looking for something more comfortable to wear when she went on runs (fun fact: she called the first sports bra she made the "jockbra" because it was made by sewing two jock straps together). Little did she know that she was fulfilling a need for women all over the world who wanted to be involved in the athletic community. Today, sports bras are a wardrobe essential for many women whether it's being worn for a high impact workout or a busy afternoon running errands.
To save you some time finding the one that fits your needs and assets, we sifted through the internet to uncover the best of the best, with die-hard fan reviews to back up these selections. Before you hit "add to cart," read on to see why these 13 sports bras will make the perfect addition to your workout wardrobe.
