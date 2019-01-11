When Lisa Lindhal invented the sports bra in 1977, she was mostly just looking for something more comfortable to wear when she went on runs (fun fact: she called the first sports bra she made the "jockbra" because it was made by sewing two jock straps together). Little did she know that she was fulfilling a need for women all over the world who wanted to be involved in the athletic community. Today, sports bras are a wardrobe essential for many women whether it's being worn for a high impact workout or a busy afternoon running errands.