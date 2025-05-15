17 of Mexico’s Coolest Brands, Handpicked For Your Rotation

Last month, Somos spoke with Mexican-American designer Willy Chavarria and asked which Latin American city he believed would be the next to take over the fashion world. His answer? “Mexico City. That is definitely where it's at right now, and the fashion there is on point.”
Mexico City is undeniably emerging as a global fashion hub — but it’s also at the center of a broader creative wave. From fashion to skincare and beauty, Mexican and Mexican-American creators are developing bold, distinctive aesthetics that reflect their heritage and push the boundaries of aesthetic expression.
Over the past few years, and probably thousands of hours on the Internet, I’ve come across some truly incredible designers, makers, and beauty founders who deserve your attention. While this list is far from exhaustive, here are a few you should definitely know about.