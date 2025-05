Adidas Originals x Willy Chavarria Offers A High-Fashion Take On Sportswear Classics

Of particular note from the drop is Chavarria’s take on the Adidas Jabbar sneaker, an archival style first created for legendary basketball player Kareem Abdul Jabbar in 1978. Chavarria offers two new spins on the shoe: the Jabbar Dress, a slim leather sneaker with a pointed toe that’s available in monochromatic black or cream, and the Jabbar Low, a slightly chunkier low-top with a large, off-kilter, fold-over tongue that comes in Chavarria's signature black-and-red color combo.