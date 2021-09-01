13 Nail Art Trends Blowing Up On Instagram For Spring

Nail art has come a long way since a toothpick-dotted flower made your year 8 school dance outfit feel extra special. Now, most salons feature at least some sort of design option — a simple dot of glitter at the cuticle or a half dip — if not an entire menu of colour-coordinated choices. Nail art is officially mainstream, but that doesn't mean it has to be predictable.
This spring's coolest looks are restoring that special feeling with unique trends that are pretty, wearable, and most importantly, fresh. From a new spin on florals to unexpectedly chic and cow prints and spots (courtesy of Kendall Jenner and Ariana Grande, respectively), we've rounded up the breakout nail art looks that you're about to see everywhere, ahead. Click through and find the manicure you love.