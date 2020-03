5 Trendy Spring Nail Polish Colors To Brighten Your DIY Mani

If you believe in the mood-boosting powers of a fresh coat of nail polish — like glossy pink, inky black, or anything in-between — then you'd probably agree that now is a great time for a manicure. Whether you've ripped off your gels during a stressful day ( then went through our quick, three-step rehab plan ), or you're just looking for a productive way to pass the time while social distancing , a DIY manicure is foolproof, so long as you have the right polish color.