Ditch The Neutrals: This Season’s Top Color Trends Are Bright & Bold

The overwhelming consensus in fashion right now is the bolder the better, which explains why the summer 2021 color trends are brighter and more vibrant than any we’ve seen in years (yes, they even beat 2018’s obsession with slime). From runways and red carpets to Instagram and TikTok, the looks garnering the most attention in 2021 are consistently eye-catching, with colors like hot pink and saffron red showing up at Jacquemus’ La Montagne show and cyan blue and chartreuse adorning our social media feeds on Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid, respectively. “This summer is all about bright, neon, vibrant colorways,” Caroline Maguire, Shopbop’s Fashion Director, confirms.
According to Maguire, people are seeking out clothing that boosts their summer moods, “so [big] colors and bold fashion details are an obvious must.” She adds, “Everyone wants to be out and about, and what’s more joyous than novelty bright summer styles?” Taylor Leath, the founder of De Essentia, a luxury retailer that carries Black-owned fashion brands, agrees: “Fashion is all about self-expression, and right now, we believe there is an uplifting feeling of joy.” For De Essentia, Leath is leaning heavily into colors like bright pinks and soft lilacs, hues that “make you smile... that make you stand out in a fresh way this season.”
It can be tricky, though, to go from your safety net selection of grays and tans to colors of the rainbow. To smooth the transition, we rounded up the top color trends of the summer — and some shopping items to go with! — ahead.
