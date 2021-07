Ditch The Neutrals: This Season’s Top Color Trends Are Bright & Bold

According to Maguire, people are seeking out clothing that boosts their summer moods, “so [big] colors and bold fashion details are an obvious must.” She adds,Everyone wants to be out and about, and what’s more joyous than novelty bright summer styles?” Taylor Leath, the founder of De Essentia , a luxury retailer that carries Black-owned fashion brands, agrees: “Fashion is all about self-expression, and right now, we believe there is an uplifting feeling of joy.” For De Essentia, Leath is leaning heavily into colors like bright pinks and soft lilacs, hues that “make you smile... that make you stand out in a fresh way this season.”