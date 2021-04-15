This story was originally published on April 14, 2021.
Get ready to soak up the sun in a new collaboration from & Other Stories and Rejina Pyo. The London-based, Seoul-born designer teamed up with the Swedish retailer for a versatile and affordable womenswear collection that features fashion's biggest color trend: yellow. Appearing everywhere on the fall '21 runways, the bright hue is one Pantone said we should look out for in the latter part of this year, too. No surprise, Pyo is ahead of the curve.
The seven-piece limited collection, which will be available online and in select stores on Thursday, features Pyo's signature sculpted dresses and relaxed tailoring in bold colors. While it is an accessible collection — the line ranges from $119 to $249 — the designer wanted it to feel luxurious, crafting it "from a combination of sustainably-sourced and long lasting premium materials." The designs are made with a combination of premium silk and wool sourced through The Responsible Wool Standard.
The capsule collection, designed with busy women in mind, features a silk halter midi dress in bright orange and a boxy padded shoulder wool blazer that pairs perfectly with a pair of pleated high waist wool shorts. But the standout look from the collab is the marigold-hued midi dress with ruched puff sleeves, a Pyo staple. Fittingly, L.A.-based floral designer Brittany Asch models the sunflower-bright look.
“I am inspired by women who follow their passion and make it their path," Pyo said in a press release about the collection which also features Lotta Klemming, Sweden's only female oyster diver, and Poppy Okotcha, a U.K.-based grower and forager, as models. "That energy and free spirit resonate with me.”
For any other free spirits, the Rejina Pyo x & Other Stories Co-Lab will be available on April 15 on stories.com.
