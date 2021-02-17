Green Gold: How Pistachios Became The Nut Of The Moment

While it seems like pistachios simply had to wait their turn behind other nuts to be utilized in different ways as their popularity grew, according to Saidi, there is another reason that there was a delay for pistachio's big break in areas besides snacking. For brands like Táche that want to use high-quality pistachios to make an affordable product, securing a supply chain is complicated. "That was the reason that pistachio milk did not exist in the U.S. — and when I say pistachio milk, I mean real pistachio milk, made with just pistachios and not a blend with other nuts. It's exceptionally challenging to secure that supply chain," Saidi says. Because she wasn't willing to launch a brand without an approachable price point, she made it a priority to figure out the supply chain — she wanted her product to be enjoyed by everyone, not just a select few. "Before we even went into any of the R&D around how we could formulate this product, the very first thing I did was find a consultant who was able to do a cost analysis for me based on my supply chain of pistachios," the founder explains. "She came up with an analysis that rendered a $7.99 price point. That's when we were off to the races to see if we could create this product. Up until that time, it was kind of an unknown as to whether this product could be made for less than $10 a unit."