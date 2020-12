How Tinned Fish Took Over The Internet

The old-school fishing and canning industries got a totally modern makeover as many of these partnerships between Fishwife and its suppliers took place over social media. "We started reaching out to fisherwomen and men on Instagram and asking them if we could buy their fish and then connecting them with this really amazing and flexible cannery in Oregon that we started working with," Millstein explains. Goldfarb's Instagram prowess came in handy during this process. "Truly, can you imagine DM-ing fisherwomen on Instagram? Not to get too into the weeds of it, but I remember at one point I was on this Instagram account called like 'fishermen taking naps' or something — it was literally an Instagram account of just fisherpeople on fishing boats taking naps — and I was just scrolling through it, finding people's handles, going to their accounts, and being like, 'Hey!' It was crazy." Through all that, Millstein and Goldfarb found a tuna fisherman in the Humboldt area and Katfish Salmon Co , owned by Alaskan fisherwoman, Kat Murphy, both of which they now work closely with.