How Tinned Fish Took Over The Internet

But getting the canneries to take them seriously wasn’t the only challenge. The co-founders had to put in the time to find a canning partner that would work with them on minimums so they wouldn’t be forced to order 100,000 cans of sardines at once. They also wanted to work with a cannery that used sustainable practices and produced high-quality products. "Many 5 a.m. Skype calls later with people being like, 'Where’s that Richard guy?' we found an amazing factory in Galicia," Goldfarb shares.