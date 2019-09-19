I’m 25 & This Is How Much My Trip To Lisbon Cost

8:45 p.m. – We check in and make it through security (even though apparently our airline does not participate in TSA pre-check?) and settle down at a restaurant by our gate. I order a gin & tonic while M orders a whisky ginger ale and I Venmo her for mine. We don’t really have anything planned for this trip, so on the flight M and I make a list of the things we absolutely want to do: We decide to do day trips to the beach and to Sintra, a world heritage site, and visit a few museums, castles, and religious buildings to learn more about the history of Portugal. We also make a list of the restaurants we’ve come across in various food and travel magazines that we want to visit (M and I love seafood and we fully intend to take advantage of being by the sea). $12.00