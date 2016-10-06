The Magical European Country You Haven't Been To — Yet

Imagine this: picturesque tiles lining every surface, cocktails overlooking the praia, and a pastel de nata whenever you want. It's all part of the allure of Portugal, where Arabic and Western European influences embrace against a backdrop of hills, craggy coastlines, and sparkling seas.
If Portugal's worth doing, it's worth doing right. Rather than limiting yourself to just one city, style influencer and blogger Olivia Lopez of Lust for Life advises experiencing the country from top to tip. A recent adventure saw Lopez exploring not just the capital, Lisbon, and the beaches of Porto, but also more off-the-beaten-path destinations like the coastal cities of Lagos and Albufeira in the Algarve. The resulting images of cobblestone paths, terra-cotta tiles, and chipped walls are an Instagrammer's dream — and all the inspiration you'll need to start packing your bags.
And let's not forget everything else that awaits your arrival. Succulent seafood and sizzling platters of meat, a history as rich as the port you'll be ordering by the bottle, and a vibrant nightlife are all par for the course.
Read on for Lopez's travel album, and check out more of her escapades here. Time to brush up on that Portuguese, folks.
