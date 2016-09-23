Here's What You Can Buy Right Off This Season's Runways

For the past few months, we’ve been hearing the term “see now, buy now” ad nauseam. It's all about offering customers instant gratification — the ability to buy a look or a specific piece right after it’s trotted down the runway. But it certainly isn’t a brand-new concept. Serena Williams has been doing it for years with her HSN collection. However, it was a huge part of the avalanche of changes going down this season.
Major names on the NYFW calendar, like Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger, test-drove the concept. So did smaller labels, like House of Holland and Preen by Thornton Bregazzi. (And a number of brands, like Mansur Gavriel and Marissa Webb, have gone about making certain pieces immediately available via Moda Operandi, which has markedly shifted how people can, in fact, truly shop the runway ASAP.)
Ahead, check out a wide assortment of stuff — with picks you’ll want to snap up now and others that are, err, more aspirational — that you can buy from this season’s shows without having to impatiently endure the standard six-month lag time between fashion show and selling floor.
