You Can Already Shop Serena Williams' NYFW Collection

While many designers have been trying to figure out where they stand on the whole "see now, buy now" debacle — do we show in-season, or just introduce a capsule of totally shoppable pieces, or stick to the norm? — Serena Williams has it all figured out. Well, she's had it figured out since 2009, when she first started working with HSN Whenever the athlete launches a new collection, it becomes immediately shoppable online and is simultaneously watched on the small screen in millions of homes. Williams even reversed the typical order of the whole immediate commerce conversation. When she brought her Signature Statement collection to New York Fashion Week , first in 2014 , then again last September (to an audience that included Drake and Anna Wintour , nonetheless), she was basically doing "buy now" runway shows before the whole concept was everywhere. On Monday, Williams debuted her fall '16 collection for HSN at Kia STYLE360, as well as a jewelry collaboration with Diamonds Unleashed, which — you guessed it! — is already available to purchase Williams' latest range was perhaps the coziest we've seen this season: reversible faux-shearling coats, ribbed knits, and heathered maxi cardigans. Backstage, Williams told Refinery29 that comfort is a big consideration when she's designing and styling herself. "I think about confidence, and what I feel good in," she said of how she typically puts an outfit together.