How Celebs Are Wearing Pantone's Top Colors for Fall '16

There may be a lot of change-ups on this season's New York Fashion Week calendar, but we can always reliably crib some new trends that will be everywhere six months later (if not sooner). And thanks to the color-predicting wizards at Pantone, we also have some foresight into the hues we'll be wearing constantly in the near future.The Pantone Color Institute's biannual fashion report, released each season on the first day of NYFW, highlights the shades that are bound to dominate the collections. Fall 2016's top 10 are heavy on the blues as well as reddish-brown shades. Also, there are six colors that are brand-new to the Pantone universe. You definitely won't have to overhaul your closet: Spring '16's dominant color story ( softer hues intended to bring calm in an increasingly busy landscape) and Pantone's Colors of the Year are still relevant for fall '16.“If you look at this season’s entire palette, the idea of comforting blues coming to the top of the list again shows that people are still searching for that reassurance,” Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, said in a press release.