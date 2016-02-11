These uplifting blues (a deep one called Riverside, as well as the lighter, aptly titled Airy Blue) appear alongside dependable, but unexpected, neutrals, like Sharkskin grey and Spicy Mustard yellow; all of those shades pop against the rest of the top 10, like warmer Aurora Red and pinkish-purply Bodacious. The report's big themes, according to Eiseman, are stability and confidence, as seen in reliable colours in bold shades.



The similarities between the spring and fall reports don't end there. There are a lot of nature references, like in seasons past; this time around, the earthy vibes come courtesy of vibrant earth tones like Dusty Cedar and Lush Meadow. Pantone notes that designers are once again drawing from fine art for inspiration — specifically seen in the contrast between the fluidity of abstract patterns and the clean decisiveness of graphic lines. And like spring '16's selection of shades, the palette featured in this season's report is gender-neutral.



The Pantone Colour Institute surveyed 21 designers about their colour choices for fall '16. Ahead, preview these designers' sketches, which incorporate the season's top shades (or similar hues), before the looks hit the catwalk. Plus: Find out which shades they never thought would end up in their designs.