If you have ever seen flipbooks full of color, you know Pantone.
Pantone unveiled its 2016 Color of the Year — Serenity and Rose Quartz, the first time two colors have been named simultaneously — via a series of Instagram posts that showcase the evolution of three street art pieces as they’re completed throughout the day on December 3. One look at the colors and you can see why Pantone raves about “the beauty of this harmonious color pairing.”
In a partnership with Crewest Studio, based in Miami, Los Angeles, and New York City, Pantone picked three artists — @Marka_27, @W3rc and @ManOneArt — to create art that showcases the harmony of Serenity and Rose Quartz.
Normally, this type of brand and artist pairing can be boring and lame, but Pantone has created an event worth paying attention to. By finding three hip artists, they’ve added a chic edge normally lacking from the world of colored swatches. And the gimmick of the pieces evolving over the day is awesome.
Pantone will be unveil the pieces piecemeal, so be sure to check back on their Instagram as the day goes on. If you happen to be in Los Angeles, Miami, or NYC, you can check out the pieces yourself.
@Marka_27, Victor Quinonez of Juarez, Mexico, will be working at 2800 NW 2nd Street, Miami.
Los Angeles native Alejandro Poli, @ManOneArt, will do his work at Venice Beach on the Venice art wall at 1800 Ocean Front Walk.
Another Juarez artist, Werc Alvarez or @W3rc, will be painting in NYC outside of El Original restaurant on the corner of 10th Avenue and 50th Street.
