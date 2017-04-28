So, we at Refinery29 have thrown our heads together to come up with a definitive list of spring 2017's coolest colors. A month in, we've watched a few particular hues elbow their way towards the front of the pack — things like a smile-inducing poppy red, and a muted lilac fit for your most Instagram-worthy. Your closet may be looking a bit brighter than it did just a month or two ago, but really, does anything feel as good than switching things up every now and then?