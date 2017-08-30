You don't have to look too far to check off the colors Pantone called out as the frontrunners for fall '17: A quick review of our favorite runways from New York (ah, feels like so long ago..), and you'll see these 10 shades crop up again and again. Ahead, we've rounded up how the Pantone Color Institute's report manifested on the catwalk. You might want to bookmark this for your autumnal (or end-of-winter) shopping.