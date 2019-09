Pantone sure does have a knack at predicting the colours we'll be obsessed with in a few months time. (Has anyone noticed a whole lot of Greenery in their lives as of late?) So, we consider its seasonal trend report , compiled after New York Fashion Week every spring and fall, a roadmap for navigating our future wardrobe; it's also how we know what shades everyone will be wearing come autumn. The results for fall '17 are in, and the Pantone Colour Institute compiled a handy 10-swatch palette corresponding to the top hues spotted across New York Fashion Week runways, WhoWhatWear reports.