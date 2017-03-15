Pantone sure does have a knack at predicting the colours we'll be obsessed with in a few months time. (Has anyone noticed a whole lot of Greenery in their lives as of late?) So, we consider its seasonal trend report, compiled after New York Fashion Week every spring and fall, a roadmap for navigating our future wardrobe; it's also how we know what shades everyone will be wearing come autumn. The results for fall '17 are in, and the Pantone Colour Institute compiled a handy 10-swatch palette corresponding to the top hues spotted across New York Fashion Week runways, WhoWhatWear reports.
Leatrice Eiseman, the organization's executive director, observed that the warm hues, such as deep greens and tawny browns, we expect from the season were represented alongside some surprising, refreshing shades, such as a pale pink and a bright, pale blue. "These hues add a striking touch when paired with the classic autumnal shades of Navy Peony, Neutral Gray, Butterrum and Tawny Port," she said in a statement.
While general trends cross borders (and bodies of water) during Fashion Month, each city tends to have its own distinctive, definitive colour scheme every season. For fall '17, though, Eiseman noted a commonality between the most prominent hues to come out of both New York and London: Each was led by a strong red shade, and included notes from the yellow, brown, and blue families. You can compare the reports for both cities here.
You don't have to look too far to check off the colours Pantone called out as the frontrunners for fall '17: A quick review of our favorite runways from New York (ah, feels like so long ago..), and you'll see these 10 shades crop up again and again. Ahead, we've rounded up how the Pantone Colour Institute's report manifested on the catwalk. You might want to bookmark this for your autumnal (or end-of-winter) shopping.