The Only Thing Better Than Pantone's Color Of The Year Are The Reactions To It

When Pantone declares its Color of the Year, people take it very seriously. This morning, the company announced Greenery as the hue to obsess over in 2017. Its reasoning is that the public is looking for a shade that reflects a desire for a fresh start in a complicated political and cultural landscape — hence, a reference to nature seemed appropriate. Leading up to the big reveal, though, people had a different idea of what that would mean for 2017, given 2016's not-so-optimistic track record.
Prediction: the @pantone color of the year for 2017 is going to be somber AF.— Rachel W. Miller (@the_rewm) November 29, 2016
It's safe to say Greenery is far more cheery than what most predicted. Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, went as far as describing the hue as "[bursting] forth in 2017 to provide us with the hope we collectively yearn for amid a complex social and political landscape." Much like Pantone is taking the high road with its color forecast for the coming year, Twitter's embracing the "fresh and zesty yellow-green shade" — albeit in a much more tongue-in-cheek manner.
First, there was the obvious surprise.
Seriously, it's not black? @Pantone 2017 Color of Year 'Reflects What’s Happening in Our World' https://t.co/0lQI6L28Gv via @PeopleHome— Susan Houriet (@susanhouriet) December 8, 2016
Then, some vindication.
forgotten green nail polish on the far end of the nail salon shelf — now is your time to shine. #pantone— Cat Quinn (@catquinn) December 8, 2016
Although some were quick to point out that the color hasn't totally been out of the picture.
Pantone is trying to be fancy with "greenery" when their color of the year is literally just G train green pic.twitter.com/Dcx99WAWVZ— Maeve McDermott (@maeve_mcdermott) December 8, 2016
wow i'm so glad @pantone— ｓｏｆｉ (@sincerelysofi) December 8, 2016
made the horrible mid-
2000s chartreuse
color 2017's#coloroftheyear pic.twitter.com/xGL7XS3BO7
As far as Pantone's explanation as to why it chose Greenery for 2017, folks were a bit surprised, even envious, about the company's idealism looking toward the new year.
Pantone please release whatever yoga poses/crystals/mantras you're using to not let existential dread set in https://t.co/Q1yotnQzOo pic.twitter.com/wRgDg3ivX6— Lori McCue (@LoriMcCue) December 8, 2016
Social media managers jumped on the brand opportunity, naturally.
Green has been our signature color for years. #ColoroftheYear #Greenery pic.twitter.com/QvHSvMaWJY— Patrón Tequila (@Patron) December 8, 2016
Others considered the implications of Pantone's Color of the Year in terms of how it would affect meme potential in 2017.
The 2017 @Pantone Color of the Year is basically Franklin the Turtle. I think this means Arthur is over and 2017 will be all about FRANKLIN pic.twitter.com/xchma8BFz2— jeremy cabo 💚 (@jeremycabo) December 8, 2016
Hey, at least Kermit's going to continue to have a good streak.
#Greenery #ColorOfTheYear @pantone @KermitTheFrog pic.twitter.com/jNegWoHpzu— Elizabeth Rosalyn (@ElizabethThe) December 8, 2016
