The Only Thing Better Than Pantone's Colour Of The Year Are The Reactions To It

When Pantone declares its Colour of the Year, people take it very seriously. This morning, the company announced Greenery as the hue to obsess over in 2017. Its reasoning is that the public is looking for a shade that reflects a desire for a fresh start in a complicated political and cultural landscape — hence, a reference to nature seemed appropriate. Leading up to the big reveal, though, people had a different idea of what that would mean for 2017, given 2016's not-so-optimistic track record