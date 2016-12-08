The Only Thing Better Than Pantone's Colour Of The Year Are The Reactions To It

Ana Colon
When Pantone declares its Colour of the Year, people take it very seriously. This morning, the company announced Greenery as the hue to obsess over in 2017. Its reasoning is that the public is looking for a shade that reflects a desire for a fresh start in a complicated political and cultural landscape — hence, a reference to nature seemed appropriate. Leading up to the big reveal, though, people had a different idea of what that would mean for 2017, given 2016's not-so-optimistic track record.
It's safe to say Greenery is far more cheery than what most predicted. Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Colour Institute, went as far as describing the hue as "[bursting] forth in 2017 to provide us with the hope we collectively yearn for amid a complex social and political landscape." Much like Pantone is taking the high road with its colour forecast for the coming year, Twitter's embracing the "fresh and zesty yellow-green shade" — albeit in a much more tongue-in-cheek manner.

First, there was the obvious surprise.
Then, some vindication.
Although some were quick to point out that the color hasn't totally been out of the picture.
As far as Pantone's explanation as to why it chose Greenery for 2017, folks were a bit surprised, even envious, about the company's idealism looking toward the new year.
Social media managers jumped on the brand opportunity, naturally.
Others considered the implications of Pantone's Colour of the Year in terms of how it would affect meme potential in 2017.
Hey, at least Kermit's going to continue to have a good streak.
