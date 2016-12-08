The Only Thing Better Than Pantone's Colour Of The Year Are The Reactions To It

Prediction: the @pantone color of the year for 2017 is going to be somber AF.— Rachel W. Miller (@the_rewm) November 29, 2016
First, there was the obvious surprise.
Seriously, it's not black? @Pantone 2017 Color of Year 'Reflects What’s Happening in Our World' https://t.co/0lQI6L28Gv via @PeopleHome— Susan Houriet (@susanhouriet) December 8, 2016
forgotten green nail polish on the far end of the nail salon shelf — now is your time to shine. #pantone— Cat Quinn (@catquinn) December 8, 2016
Pantone is trying to be fancy with "greenery" when their color of the year is literally just G train green pic.twitter.com/Dcx99WAWVZ— Maeve McDermott (@maeve_mcdermott) December 8, 2016
wow i'm so glad @pantone— ｓｏｆｉ (@sincerelysofi) December 8, 2016
made the horrible mid-
2000s chartreuse
color 2017's#coloroftheyear pic.twitter.com/xGL7XS3BO7
Pantone please release whatever yoga poses/crystals/mantras you're using to not let existential dread set in https://t.co/Q1yotnQzOo pic.twitter.com/wRgDg3ivX6— Lori McCue (@LoriMcCue) December 8, 2016
Green has been our signature color for years. #ColoroftheYear #Greenery pic.twitter.com/QvHSvMaWJY— Patrón Tequila (@Patron) December 8, 2016
The 2017 @Pantone Color of the Year is basically Franklin the Turtle. I think this means Arthur is over and 2017 will be all about FRANKLIN pic.twitter.com/xchma8BFz2— jeremy cabo 💚 (@jeremycabo) December 8, 2016
#Greenery #ColorOfTheYear @pantone @KermitTheFrog pic.twitter.com/jNegWoHpzu— Elizabeth Rosalyn (@ElizabethThe) December 8, 2016