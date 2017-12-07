Pantone just announced its Color of the Year for 2018, and we think it fits the turbulent mood of the times — and, quite possibly, points to an artistic renaissance. The moody, spiritual Ultra Violet has also long been linked to feminist causes, which may explain why we feel such a solidarity with it.
"There were the feminists of the 1970s who used [violet] as a way to stand outside the norm," Laurie Pressman, VP of the Pantone Color Institute, told Refinery29. There is even an activist group called UltraViolet that fights for women's rights.
Aside from its social meaning, violet — a cooler, celestial shade of purple that evokes creative expression — has mystical qualities. "It's often associated with mindfulness practices, so it has that spiritual or mystical quality that's attached — a little bit of magic that's inferred in the color," Leatrice Eiseman, Pantone's executive director, told Elle Decor.
But even if the color didn't have all of these rad things going for it, it's still beautiful and easy to pair with other hues. Ahead, some Instagram (and shopping!) inspiration for how to decorate your home with Ultra Violet.