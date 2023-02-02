Story from Fashion

The Best Winter Street Style At Copenhagen Fashion Week

Frances Solá-Santiago
February is here, marking the beginning of a back-to-back whirlwind of fashion weeks around the world that we commonly know as Fashion Month. Over the past few years, Copenhagen’s prominence as a global fashion capital has risen, and so have the masses of stylish insiders descending onto its streets. 
This season, they’ve come with all the best looks to battle the bitter cold. From silver metallics and furry sleeves to fuzzy hats and boucle coats, the season’s top trends were on display among attendees. There were also futuristic leather trench coats, odd-shaped bags, and practical balaclavas
As the winter season begins its final stretch, take a cue from Copenhagen’s street style to keep yourself inspired amid the gloomy cold. 
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
The furry sleeves trend is here to stay.
Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
Spaceship-inspired cowboy boots? Sign me up!
Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
Always keep a balaclava, just in case.
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.
Giving Wednesday Addams a run for her money.
Photo: Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images.
When Valentine's Day is just around the corner.
Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
Out with the minis and in with the midi denim skirt.

