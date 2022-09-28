Story from Australian Fashion Week
Outfit Dump Logo.

24 Looks That Will Inspire You To Trade Your Winter Coat For A Spring Jacket

Nadia Ebrahim
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: via @__hanae__.
Depending on where you are in Australia, it may not look like it outside, but warmer weather is on the way, and the days of the sun setting at 5 p.m. will soon be behind us. What this means fashion-wise: this is the perfect time to start parting with your winter-proof puffer, and begin flirting with your spring jackets. 
This also translates to having more wiggle room to dress how you want instead of letting the elements decide your outfit for you. Now that you don’t have to hide under a full-length coat, you can start to get creative with layering and dig up those pieces you were saving for brighter days
Whether you’re into denim, quilted fabrics, or patent leather, we’ve got the light outerwear inspiration just in time for daylight savings. Ahead, we’ve rounded up 24 spring jacket looks from Instagram’s best-dressed that will inspire you to shed layers.
Want more? Get Refinery29 Australia’s best stories delivered to your inbox each week. Sign up here!

More from Street Style