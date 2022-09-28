24 Looks That Will Inspire You To Trade Your Winter Coat For A Spring Jacket

Depending on where you are in Australia, it may not look like it outside, but warmer weather is on the way, and the days of the sun setting at 5 p.m. will soon be behind us. What this means fashion-wise: this is the perfect time to start parting with your winter-proof puffer, and begin flirting with your spring jackets.
This also translates to having more wiggle room to dress how you want instead of letting the elements decide your outfit for you. Now that you don’t have to hide under a full-length coat, you can start to get creative with layering and dig up those pieces you were saving for brighter days.
Whether you’re into denim, quilted fabrics, or patent leather, we’ve got the light outerwear inspiration just in time for daylight savings. Ahead, we’ve rounded up 24 spring jacket looks from Instagram’s best-dressed that will inspire you to shed layers.