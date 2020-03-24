A Love Letter To ‘Around The House’ Clothes

Now is the time to find the sartorial confidence you never had in the great outdoors, and save it until you can show the world. Now is the time to try on every plausible combination of every garment you own, and work out which make you feel the most you. Now is the time to be honest and realise that you hate jeans, actually. Or that you feel truly most comfortable in a quilted gilet over a slip dress, and to hell with convention. Now is the time to push the bounds of decency with transparent tops and shirts worn as dresses, or finally do a Katie Holmes and wear a slouchy cardigan over nothing at all. Who’s judging you? The houseplants?