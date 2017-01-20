What Is Your Job Doing For Your Mental Health?

How to ask your boss for mental rest



• Know your limits. "If you think you need time off, you're probably right. I'd recommend employees seek medical advice from a professional as well as talking to their employers," Molly said. • Be honest. "Just because others don't see it, it doesn't mean your problems don't exist. It's just as valid as other types of illness if it's stopping you from doing your job. If needs be, get a note from a GP or therapist," suggested Emily. • Don't feel guilt or shame. "Everyone has different circumstances, some of which make taking time off difficult. A lot of people are put at a massive disadvantage in their workplaces for [taking time off]. Whatever happens though, don’t feel guilty and realise that you're doing what is best for you at this moment," said Karen. "If the time is used productively to explore how to make positive changes in your life and outlook, you can find a way to weather any storms that may come your way."