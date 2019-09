What Is Your Job Doing For Your Mental Health?

If your boss is failing in their duty to support you, you can add the Equality Act 2010 to your arsenal. This makes it illegal for employers to discriminate against people with mental health problems provided the condition has affected your normal day-to-day activities for at least 12 months, and they must also make "reasonable adjustments" to work practices. However, if you do believe you're being treated unfairly, it might not be easy to make a case against your employer because of the specifics of your situation. Your condition may have been serious, but if it didn't last the whole year you may not have legal protection, for example. You would have to contact an employment tribunal, which can be both time-consuming and expensive. Thankfully, though, there is such a thing as a compassionate boss who will support you all the way if you need to take time off to focus on your mental health. Alastair Campbell, Tony Blair's former spin doctor and now an advocate for Time to Change, recently told Vice about his experience of working through bouts of depression. “When I get very bad depression… I don’t feel right, but I feel I can just about get through and do what I need to do. But I could only do it because I had a very supportive boss and a very supportive team." In an ideal world, all bosses would be like Molly*, a director at a women’s media company who manages 20 staff and has had three employees ask to take time off – or "mental rest", as she calls it – during the nine years she has worked at senior management level. "I have close relationships with my direct reports so am usually aware that something's happening before they ask for time off, so, more often than not, I'll suggest it before they ask," she told Refinery29, adding that she has always responded to their requests "with encouragement". "Hire people you trust, and then trust them, listen to them, support them, encourage them to be sensible about their mental health. Take it seriously, and ensure they take it seriously too, because people will often just say 'It's fine, I'm fine, I'll be fine,' when they aren't, and sometimes that person needs their employer to take the lead and actively suggest they take time off, and to let them know that that's ok if they feel too overwhelmed to say it." Molly believes it's her responsibility as a manager to support her staff. "It's also my responsibility to make sure they are achieving their potential, and no one can achieve their potential when they are suffering from a mental health-related illness." "I have a huge amount of respect for people who tell me they're off because they feel too stressed or they feel upset or they feel overwhelmed, anxious, or depressed. The generic 'I've got a tummy bug' excuse isn't necessary. When staff say the real reasons, it builds a stronger bond, I understand them more, and will make every effort to help them more in the long term with their workload, and in any other way I can." The moral of the story? While it may feel like a risk, and your boss might be the last person to whom you want to disclose your most personal problems, there's a good chance you'll benefit in the long run. As Molly said, making it a priority to look after yourself provides a springboard from which to achieve amazing things.