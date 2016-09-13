Lady Gaga Stepped Out Of The Spotlight For Her Mental Health

Any amount of time without music from Lady Gaga is too long, but three years is basically torture.
While the singer did record a jazz album with Tony Bennett and give acting a try during her hiatus, it’s hard to believe her last solo album, Artpop, was back in 2013. A few weeks ago, normalcy resumed when she released her new single “Perfect Illusion.” In between these projects, however, she did a lot of reflecting, revealing to The Mirror on Sunday that she took that break for her mental health.
Once the 30-year-old’s career really got going, she remembers, it couldn’t be stopped. “I needed a moment to stabilise,” she said. "When my career took off, I don’t remember anything at all. It’s like I’m traumatised. I needed time to recalibrate my soul.”
The Mirror reports that on New Years Day of 2013, Lady Gaga staged an intervention with herself, coming up with a way to overcome her slump — and that meant taking a step back.
More recently, she reportedly split with her fiancé Taylor Kinney, whom the singer had been with for five years. She also takes medication.
“I openly admit to having battled depression and anxiety and I think a lot of people do,” she continued. “I think it’s better when we all say: ‘Cheers!’ And ‘fess up to it.”
