Money Diary: A 25-Year-Old Cambridge PhD Student On An 18k Stipend

With regards to money, I am definitely a saver rather than a spender and tend to get quite anxious about buying 'unnecessary' things for myself. This is an attitude I’m trying to change as I think it would be nice to treat myself a bit more. I had been planning to make a big splurge this week on a belated 25th birthday party for myself, which had been keeping me going for the last few months. Sadly I decided to cancel the event due to the high case numbers at the moment as I didn’t think my pals and I would be able to properly relax and party. I’m still planning to go ahead with this at some point in the future when it feels safe to do so."



Industry: Academic research

Age: 25

Location: Cambridge

Salary: £18,000

Paycheque amount: £1,500 (no deductions as it’s a PhD stipend)

Number of housemates: One, my partner I.