The Gender Rent Gap Is Getting Wider

Poppy describes feeling "terrified and overwhelmed". She has recently moved in with her boyfriend but remains around £16,000 in debt. "I thought my life would never be okay again for a moment," she explains. "I’ll be paying it off for at least another three years, which means I can’t save money. Essentially I feel like I’ve ruined my life and any chance of ever coming close to being able to buy a flat or to be financially secure month to month."