The Gender Rent Gap Is Getting Wider

Since the pandemic began, rents have gone up. In many places they have reached historic highs. Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows that the cost of renting rose by 2.3% in the year between February 2021 and February 2022. According to the ONS, private rents went up by 2.1% in England, 1.4% in Wales and 2.6% in Scotland. The largest hike of all was in the East Midlands, where private rents went up by 3.8%. However, in reality, rent rises may be higher. This is because no central record is kept of all rents and, based on my own reporting, landlords across the country are demanding much higher rents of their tenants. One young woman from south London told me recently that she has just been hit with a 35.48% rent increase and threatened with eviction if she won’t – or rather, can’t – pay it.