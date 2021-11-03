Money Diary: A 32-Year-Old Care Home Worker On 41k

Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it? I wanted to be an English teacher when I was in college but the university course was only six hours a week teaching and the rest was self-directed learning. I quickly became bored with that and had to rethink things. I took student loans to pay for the two years of English that I studied (my parents didn’t help me out as they couldn’t afford it). I then did an advanced diploma in adult nursing, which was paid for by the government.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? We always had holidays and food on the table but money was never really discussed. I think education about money and savings would have been so useful in school and college. I was so frivolous with money once I moved out, like it had no meaning.



If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house? I left for university when I was 18 years old and never looked back. I went to university 200 miles away and moved in with four male housemates which was such a laugh. I’m pretty independent and have never thought of moving back home.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life? As soon as I moved out and got the university loans. My parents would give me the odd handout here and there but mostly it was a case of batch cooking, discount stores and buying only what is necessary. I’ve been financially independent since.



What was your first job and why did you get it? I started a Saturday job at the age of 15, answering calls at an electromechanical engineering workshop where some of my family work. Once I was old enough that money helped to pay for a driving lesson and a night out every week. Money used to go quite far, didn’t it?! I’ve always loved earning and having money.



Do you worry about money now? Yes! All the time! I am a worrier anyway and always tend to think of the worst possible outcome. I’m so scared of running out of money. However, I’m at a stage where I'm earning the most I have ever earned in my working life, which is a nice feeling.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? No.