“This was a pretty standard week for me — maybe on the low side since we had our holiday, so I didn’t take J on any day trips and didn’t do as many food shops. Those would generally be my only other expenditures other than childcare. My spending habits are typically very stable, and I consider myself to be a cautious person when it comes to money — though there are bouts of spontaneity where I spend a larger amount of money on something like cosmetic surgery (I’ve had two) or shop for clothes for J, D, or myself. It was interesting to document my spending, because I realise just how little I actually spend, which has allowed me to put more money into investing. I have zero interest in trying to look like I live a life beyond my means and my spending reflects that.”